Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 7: Last before finale

As we prepare in order to see Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 7, of course there is a lot to be prepare for! There are only two episodes left over the rest of the season, and we are anticipating a lot of twists and turns along the way.

For this particular episode, we are going to see a story titled “Book of Calvin.” This is one that will allow us to spotlight one character here in particular, and we do think that there are some emotional moments that will go along with that. Of course, it is also going to set the stage for a pretty epic finale with a lot of great stuff. Remember that this was meant to be a limited series from the start, so we don’t think that anything is going to be left on the table for Brie Larson and the rest of the cast.

Below, you can see the Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 7 synopsis — after all, it does a pretty darn good job of setting the stage:

The chapters of Calvin’s life shed light on the mysteries of his past.

What are we going to see revealed here?

Odds are, quite a bit. Like we said, there are a lot of different things that we still have to know, and this is a really great opportunity for the show to be able to cement its legacy as one of the more emotional limited series we’ve had a chance to see in quite some time. This is what we want — after all, why wouldn’t you? This show is of course a depiction of a certain era, but there is a lot of other stuff that is going on here at the same exact time.

What do you most want to see entering Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 7?

How do you think the show is setting the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more. (That, of course, includes more discussion as we get around to the finale.)

