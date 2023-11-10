The Last of Us season 2 filming: Aftermath of actors’ strike

If you were hoping to get some good news this week on the status of The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO, we’ve got you covered. After all, the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike is here!

For more than a hundred days, the performers across the entertainment industry were unified in a way to better ensure that they could all receive better wages — in particular those who work constantly and still suffer. Luckily, a fair deal was achieved this week and this means that productions can finally begin — or, at the very least, some days can be said.

In the case of the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series, it appears as though the plan here is going to be for filming to start in British Columbia at the start of next year. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes did slow things down a little bit but, in general, they did not impact this show as much as some others out there. The plan moving forward seems to be rather simple, at least in that HBO is going to air the second season at some point in 2025. We are hoping that it will be able to surface within the first half of that year, but we will have to wait and see.

As for what we want to see moving forward…

Well, we know that the latest batch of episodes are going to allow us a chance to see the events of The Last of Us: Part II play out in scripted TV form. We’re sure that there are going to be at least a few deviations here and there from the source material, so we would say to go ahead and anticipate that in advance. Of course, we would also say to get excited for some big casting announcements soon — including that of Abby, one of the major characters in the PlayStation game.

