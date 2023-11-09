Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan on end of SAG-AFTRA strike

While we wait for more Outlander season 7 episodes to arrive on Starz, isn’t it nice we hear from Sam Heughan? It sure feels that way.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see Sam commemorate the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike with some behind-the-scenes photos of himself alongside Caitriona Balfe. He also mentions in here is other projects, including Men in Kilts season 2 (which filmed in New Zealand) alongside the upcoming The Couple Next Door.

As many of you know, the SAG-AFTRA strike lasted for more than a hundred days and while it was difficult for much of the entertainment industry, it was also necessary in order to ensure that everyone managed to get a fair deal. Actors now have a chance to move forward with a bigger piece of the pie, especially those who have struggled to make ends meet. Filming for the second half of Outlander season 7 is already over, so you don’t have to wonder about whether or not this or the WGA strike had any impact on those episodes. There is a larger impact on the writing process for the eighth and final season, but we still think that production will begin at some point next year, with the hope being that this is an emotional celebration of everything that we know and love about the series.

If for whatever reason you have not heard about The Couple Next Door (which also stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Alfred Enoch, and Jessica De Guow) as of yet, here is the official logline:

“When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…”

