Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 filming starts soon!

If you are like us, then you are very-much eager to get Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on the air sooner rather than later. With that, let’s just say that we’ve got some news today that is sure to make you smile.

According to a report from Deadline, the latest batch of episodes is now officially set to kick off filming closer to the end of this month. This comes on the heels of the SAG-AFTRA strike officially ending this week, and it means that at least a few episodes could be in the can before the start of the holiday season. Hopefully, we could actually get the show back in the spring or summer of 2024.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

As for what lies ahead in this upcoming batch of episodes, it does feel like one of the big questions is tied to what’s going on with Gold Star. Elias Voit has some sort of connection to the mysterious project, and he was being visited within the FBI by some mysterious figure at the end of the first season. Who was it? Theories ranged from a high-ranking government official to a former main character including Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons. We’re sure that there remains interest in getting Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney back for more episodes, but we’ll see if scheduling works out or if there are any other snags in the process.

For the time being…

The best thing to do is rejoice in the knowledge that we are going to be getting a season 2 of the show back on Paramount+ in the near future, and that actors can now work on it under a fair contract. Making sure that performers are better paid for streaming work in particular was a key element of the strike, and we hope it pays more dividends for many years to come.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, including the latest when it comes to a premiere date

What do you most want to see entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do, be sure to come back now for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







