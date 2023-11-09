Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 10 (finale): Preston Borders’ call

In the closing minutes of the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale on Freevee today, let’s just say that we had a big surprise. Even though there was a good bit of closure on the Lexi Parks case, there are now questions about what really happened to Kurt Dockweiler. Did Harry Bosch really have the guy killed behind bars?

Well, let’s just say that for now, there are some reasons to wonder about that — and it’s all thanks to a phone call that featured none other than Preston Borders on the other side.

Basically, what Maddie ended up learning from Borders was that he “did what he wanted” when it comes to Dockweiler, and that he “took care of it.” What does that mean? Did Borders end up killing the man responsible for taking Maddie? Or, is this situation a little bit more complicated? That’s something that we are left to think about for a while. We know that Harry Bosch is the sort of character who has no problem breaking some of the rules, but you can also argue that him doing this is effectively taking things to yet another level.

So what is Maddie going to do from here?

She asks her dad what he did in the closing seconds, and that is the cliffhanger! If he lies to her, we tend to think that she’s going to do whatever she can in order to investigate it further. We’re glad that the writers gave us something interesting to cling to here, while at the same time, we’re equally grateful that it looks and feels different from what we’ve had a chance to see before. We don’t have to worry about anyone’s life in danger among the main cast, but at the same time, this is a situation that could forever change the relationship between Bosch and Maddie. Isn’t that a big deal in its own way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

