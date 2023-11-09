Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale: Lance Reddick returns as Irving

For everyone out there excited for the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale on Freevee, there is something more to report. Amidst all of the action and drama, you will have a chance to see the show pay one final homage to the late, great Lance Reddick.

Many of you may have saw the title card honoring Reddick (who played Irvin Irving throughout the original show) earlier on this season. This final appearance as the character here will be all the more special as a result, and we’re glad that it exists both as a way to honor his body of work, but also play an important role in the story at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

Want to see more? Then go ahead and head over to TVLine, since that is where you can see a sneak peek for the final episodes featuring the actor. We appreciate the opportunity very much to get to see him again here, and also see where Harry and Maddie Bosch’s stories take them the rest of the way. Just remember here that in the finale, everything is going to come to a head as we see the Lexi Parks case have a few new twists and turns — and, of course, there is still more to be said when it comes to Carl Rogers.

Will there be a cliffhanger? Well, we would just say to sit back and remember what sort of show Bosch: Legacy is! This is a series that absolutely is going to keep you on the edge of your seat and given that there is already a season 3, we’d be shocked if we didn’t have a chance to see something like this play out. With the SAG-AFTRA strike now at an end (hooray!), let’s just prepare ourselves for some more good stuff hopefully in 2024.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bosch: Legacy now, including other details on the finale

Are you glad to see that Lance Reddick is back over the course of the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







