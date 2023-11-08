Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 9, 10 (finale): The biggest bond

Are you prepared at this point to check out the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale over at Freevee? At this point, we’re not sure we are! We are discussing, after all, the most important episode of the series so far, and one that will hopefully tie up some loose ends while, at the same time, also introducing new questions.

After all, we are aware in advance that a season 3 is coming — it’s nice to not have to worry about some big-time cliffhanger, no? We tend to think so, at least.

At the end of the day, though, the stories one way or another don’t take away from what the real focus of the show is: The relationship between Harry and Maddie Bosch. So much of the story is about viewing the LAPD now through two separate sets of eyes. With Titus Welliver’s character, you’ve got the hard-nosed former cop who is trying to adjust to life on the outside — and of course, that is not an easy thing to do. Meanwhile, with Maddie you have someone who is still trying to find her footing.

Want to catch up on some key events featuring the two of them from throughout the season? Then be sure to go ahead and visit the link here. While this video does not necessarily drop any huge spoilers, it also was never intended to. The point here more is to just paint the way for what could be a really important final two episodes for the two of them. In one way or another, we do tend to think that these stories are going to collide.

What do you most want to see moving into the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

