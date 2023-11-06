Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 10 (finale): Enough buildup?

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, in a few days we’re going to see the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale arrive! There is a lot to be excited about here and yet, at the same time, big questions remain.

Take, for starters, the way in which Freevee has built up to the final two episodes streaming this week. Have they rushed through this season almost a little too fast?

Now, we should note here that the folks behind the scenes clearly wanted to make the second season into some sort of event, premiering the first four episodes at once and debuting two a week after the fact. However, doing this has also created a situation where everything sped by almost a hundred miles an hour. Certain episodes get lost in the shuffle and in particular, it felt like separating episodes 1-2 from 3-4 would have been a really smart move, especially with the start of the season feeling like its own movie.

We would have understood making it so that the finale was next week rather than this go-around — anything more that that, and you would have thrown Bosch: Legacy up against Thanksgiving. Even still, we do feel like this season, as entertaining as it is, could have been savored a little bit more. Sure, there is a season 3 already, so the producers don’t have to worry about that. We just want to see it have the biggest footprint possible in an era where it is prettydarn hard for individual shows to stand out! Is that too much to ask?

What do you think — has Freevee rushed the road to the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale a little too much?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

