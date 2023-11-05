Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale: Prepare with Madison Lintz video

As you get yourselves prepared to see the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale over on Freevee, why not check out a new, fun video?

If you head over to the link here, you can see cast members Madison Lintz and Denise G. Sanchez attempting to quiz each other in a pre-recorded segment all about legal jargon. Given that the two are playing cops on the show, of course you would assume that they would know this stuff backwards and forwards … right? Well, they do rather well answering at least some of the terms! It probably helps that this show tries to keep things authentic, and of course for Lintz she has been a part of the series for a rather long time at this point.

When it comes to Maddie Bosch in particular, we do tend to think that there are some really big stories ahead in the two-episode finale. We know, for starters, that she has been a part of a number of huge storylines about both her near-death experience and also her recovery from it. Some of her trauma has unfortunately caused her to lose control in the field, and we are 100% concerned as to what this could mean for her future.

Meanwhile, we wouldn’t be shocked if everything with her dad Harry starts to trickle down her way perhaps more than it has all season long. It does feel like in general, we’ve been watching this story build up to where we are right now … and we just hope that the ending lives up to the hype. We know that there is going to be a season 3 on Freevee down the road; however, there are still a lot of questions as to what that is going to look like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

