Blue Bloods season 14 filming: Good news as actors’ strike ends

If you are like us, then you are probably pretty darn excited to see Blue Bloods season 14 at some point in the near future! With that, why not share more news when it comes to filming?

Well, if you did not hear the announcement earlier tonight, the studios / streamers and the folks at SAG-AFTRA have reached a tentative end to the ongoing actors’ strike. While there still needs to be a vote to ratify things after the fact, this feels for now like somewhat of a formality. There is going to be a chance to see coming up everyone get back to work, and that means production for the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama could be starting soon.

How soon? Well, after Thanksgiving or early December feel like viable possibilities, especially since that will give everyone a chance to prepare and for the writers, who had their own strike end earlier this fall, to prepare more scripts.

Of course, the end of this strike (which thankfully represents a long-deserved fair deal for the actors) does not mean that CBS can put any of their scripted shows back on the air right away. Instead, it still feels like you’re going to be waiting for a while. How long? Well, odds are it will be coming back in either late January or February. We’re banking on at least ten episodes, and whether or not we get more will depend on a lot of complicated factors including when production starts, how long it takes to shoot, and also what the scheduling needs are going to be from January until May.

For the time being, let’s just celebrate that a deal has been made here — it has been a very long time to get to this point, and we’re happy to see something happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

