Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Hopes for November

As we are about to dive head-first into the month of November, why not discuss Blue Bloods season 14 further? Isn’t there a lot to get into here?

Well, we should start off here, first and foremost, by noting that the writers for Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series are back at work. It makes sense to be excited about that, no? At this point, we are just waiting for the actors to join them. The problem there is that the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing, and it does still remain to be seen when it will come to a proper conclusion.

For those unaware, there have been some reports over the past few days that we are getting closer to the end of the strike. However, there have also been claims that there are still major issues that need to be worked out. While we’ve done our best to be hopeful that we are almost at the end of the line for the dispute, the studios and streamers within the AMPTP need to step up to the plate here and pay actors what it is that they deserve. They’ve been able to really capitalize on an ever-changing economy for years while only the top tier of actors (i.e. the stars) remain super-successful financially.

Our hope is that the strike is resolved in November and if that happens, we could get premiere date news closer to the end of the month. A lot of it is going to depend heavily on whether or not we see production start off. Given all of the uncertainty ever since the start of May, we don’t think anything is going to be revealed until CBS is actually confident that they can deliver on a promised date.

Story-wise, we are pretty confident that you are going to get more of what you love. We just have to get there, and this is the primary challenge at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

