Blue Bloods season 14 filming: Another new glimmer of hope

For everyone out there hoping to see Blue Bloods season 14 come back to CBS at some point in the near future, let’s just say there is another reason for hope! Nothing may be confirmed as of yet, but we can at least feel a tiny bit more optimism about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike — the #1 thing that is holding things back for at least the time being.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, negotiations between the actors’ union and the streamers / studios of the AMPTP are nearing a conclusion, one that will end the strike after 100+ days. Hopefully, this means that we are going to see a fair deal and beyond that, everyone can start to get fully back to work.

So what would this mean for a possible premiere-date window for Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast? While nothing may be confirmed for several weeks still, our hope is that there will be time to bring the series back in late January. If that happens, there is at least a good chance that we could see some sort of proper 13-episode season and that is definitely something we would appreciate.

If the show does not start around then, we honestly wonder if it would be possible to even get all the stories in by May sweeps. Remember that Blue Bloods will most likely have yet another proper hiatus within March due to the NCAA Tournament, so you need to get a lot of installments on the schedule both before and after that. It can be a balancing act, but at the end of the day, it is an important one to better determine that fans get everything that they want.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

