Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: One reason for optimism

We certainly think that there’s a real desire out there to get Blue Bloods season 14 on CBS sooner rather than later. With that being said, there is also a ton of uncertainty as to when we’re actually going to see it.

What is the primary issue right now? Well, it is a simple matter of waiting for the SAG-AFTRA strike to be over and for the actors involved to finally get some sort of fair deal. For those who are unaware, the strike has already reached the 100-day milestone, but the good news is that there are talks happening once more between the actors and the streamers and studios starting on Tuesday. The hope is that over the next week, some work can actually be done to hammer out some of the finer details here that get the actors closer to being back to work.

We have said this before, but we think it’s worth reiterating. If there is any hope at all for there to be a season 14 in January, Blue Bloods needs to get an episode or two in the can before Thanksgiving. That means that resolving the strike in the next couple of weeks is essential. If nothing else, we are now more optimistic than we’ve been over the past couple of weeks.

No matter when Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast come back on the air, we can at least tell you this: The show is probably not going to be that different from what it’s been in the past. The long wait between seasons is not going to fundamentally alter the fabric of this show, so we would say not to approach things this time around thinking or considering that at all.

Fingers crossed, we at least have more positive news to report rather soon.

