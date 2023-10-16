Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: New January 2024 question

For much of the past week and a half or so, it felt like there was a good chance we would see Blue Bloods season 14 premiere in January. However, is that about to change now? It is certainly fair to wonder that.

Here is what we can say at the moment. For the time being, there is at least a certain amount of cautious optimism that we will be seeing the series back in that aforementioned window; however, the state of the SAG-AFTRA strike also creates more uncertainty. If the show is to return to CBS in a few months, everyone has to be back on set next month, pending some shockingly fast turnaround. Unfortunately, it also does not seem as though a lot of progress is being made at the moment behind the scenes.

Last week, the bad news hit when SAG-AFTRA and the studios / streamers comprising the AMPTP ended negotiations without a deal. It is going to be up to the AMPTP to present a fair offer and to restart things once more, and they should feel some sort of urgency here. If they don’t, they stand to lose a good chunk of the 2023-24 TV season beyond what already is lost!

The next couple of weeks are going to be crucial when it comes to determining the future of a Blue Bloods season 14. If we don’t see a resolution to this soon, we could be stuck waiting until February or even later to see Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and everyone else back on-screen. Sure, it is worth it in the event we get new episodes with everyone under a fair contract … but why do we have to wait that long really?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

