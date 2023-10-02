Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Our hopes for October

What could we learn when it comes to a Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date over the course of October? There is a lot to think about here! We want nothing more than to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back on CBS, but we’re also smart enough to recognize that this sort of thing takes some time.

For the time being, here is what we can tell you entering the rest of the month. The writers are set to be back to work soon on new episodes and for now, that is the biggest headline that we have entering the next batch of episodes. Whether or not we get something more before the month is over honestly depends on one thing more so than any other: The state of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Talks could be picking up over the course of this week, but we have to wait and see when those are resolved.

Are we optimistic that it will happen before October is done? We’re honestly terrified of putting a date on anything, mostly because it took so long for the writers to get a fair deal. So rather than exclusively do that here, let’s frame things instead in a different way — if the strike is over this month, there’s a chance production starts in November!

In getting to the subject of a premiere date now, here is what we would say: Whenever we are getting that is dependent most on when filming actually starts. It makes little sense for CBS to announce it beforehand. If we get it announced in October, it’d be a miracle.

When we are actually expecting the show back

Think along the lines of February — it’s hard to imagine the show starting later than that and getting close to a 13-episode season, especially since there is that NCAA hiatus traditionally in March.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

