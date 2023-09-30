Blue Bloods season 14: Are the writers back at work?

We know that there are some great times ahead when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14 on CBS, whether it be some timely cases or great character plots. However, it is also clear that we’ve still got a ways to go until the series comes back to the aforementioned network. After all, the SAG-AFTRA strike needs to be resolved before the cast can be back on set, and the writers also need to have scripts ready to go.

Following the news that the WGA strike is over earlier this week, is the creative team already back at it? Based on what we’ve heard so far that appears doubtful, but they should be back at it in the relatively near future.

After all, there are a lot of reports out there that writers’ rooms for several shows are starting up within the next week or two. We’ve yet to hear anything specific when it comes to the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series, but we do think that the studio and the producers will want to move quickly on this. After all, that is the best way to ensure that production can start back up at some point in November.

One way that we’ll be able to tell when the Blue Bloods writers back at work is when we get some sort of indication from the team themselves. In the past, we’ve seen executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor share information on the premiere episode title once it is ready to go, so let’s hope that this will be the case here again.

As for a possible premiere date…

Let’s hope that we’re going to have a chance to see the series back at some point in February — that feels like the perfect situation for the show to have a 10-13 episode season with only a few breaks in there, such as for the NCAA tournament.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

