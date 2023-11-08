Doctor Who video: See the 60th anniversary premiere!

Are you ready to see the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special arrive later this month? We don’t think it is an understatement for us to say we’re hyped. There is SO much potential for these upcoming episodes to deliver and, of course, so many surprises still in store.

What we know at the moment is relatively simple, as this three-part special will feature the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate while, at the same time, also giving us a proper setup for the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa at the end. You’re see some familiar creatures from across the Doctor Who universe, including some that have not been seen for some time.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and head over to the link here, where you can see a fun behind-the-scenes video from the recent anniversary special event! You get a proper sense in here that this was a real delight for the fans and a lot of other people in attendance. (As a reminder, the UK operates under different rules than the US when it comes to unions, so nothing in regards to the SAG-AFTRA strike here applies overseas.)

We do think that this special, in the UK alone, stands the chance to be one of the most-watched TV events in a rather long time, and that is without even mentioning the rest of the world, where it will be streaming at a new home in Disney+. We appreciate that everything about this event is big, as this is one of those instances where everyone is 100% swinging for the fences. We just have to wait and see how it will all work out for them in the end.

Remember that following the specials, the start of Ncuti’s time as The Doctor will begin on Christmas Day — who is ready for some holiday cheer?

