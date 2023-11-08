Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 7 sneak peek: Aaron, Eliza talk

As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 7 to arrive on ABC next week, there is one big question to consider. Have we reached the end of the road when it comes to Aaron and Eliza?

We do realize at this point that for most of the season, these two have been one of the strongest couples on the entire show and obviously, there’s a good chance that they could stay that way. Of course, there is still one major question that we are left to think about here: Whether or not we’re going to be seeing any major aftermath to Charity Lawson’s arrival. Last week, she turned up at the end of the episode to discuss further some comments that were made to her by one of Aaron’s exes, who seems to claim that he broke up with them before going on the show. (This is far from the first time we’ve heard someone say this.) Aaron, however, denies some of this.

Is all of this accurate? Honestly, for Eliza it could be a red flag, but it may also not hold that much bearing on the relationship at present. After all, you could argue that Aaron may have just ended things with an ex because it didn’t seem like it would last long-term, and that may have happened regardless of if the show exists. At the end of the day, we like to think that if you wanted to be with someone forever, you’d pick them over any dating show.

Anyhow, we’ll see how things play out, but we don’t think that anything for now feels like it’s a death sentence for Aaron. In some ways, it feels like he is as upset about the way in which this reveal is made than virtually anything else. (You can see a brief preview for it now over at E! News.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

