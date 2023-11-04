Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 7 spoilers: Aaron, Eliza’s future

We have a feeling that Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 7 is going to contain a few emotional departures. Doesn’t it have to? We are at a point in the season where things do have to get a little bit more serious.

Based on some of the details that we’ve received from ABC already, it seems like the men are going to be in control here and beyond just some possible departures, we are also going to see another arrival to the beach as well.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 7 synopsis below:

The men are handing out roses this week, and tensions are higher than ever with several women vying for one man’s heart and a love triangle set for shipwreck. Ahead of this week’s cocktail party, Eliza seeks answers from Aaron after receiving some eye-opening clarity from his former flame, Charity. Later, the fallout of a connection may not be as bad as it seems when a surprising arrival hits the beach just in time.

Is any relationship at this point stable?

Well, you can argue that this is the case for Aven and Kylee, who seem fairly established and at this point are moving into somewhat-chill territory. For everyone else, though, things are starting to get a little bit rocky. We have seen this already when it comes to Aaron and Eliza, and then there is also whatever is going to be on with Kat. We tend to believe that things are only going to get more chaotic from here on out there — why wouldn’t they be?

Of course, we don’t think that Charity is going to stick around much longer; after all, her appearance here is mostly as a guest.

What sort of drama are you expecting to see on Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 7?

