The Gilded Age season 2: Is this the final season?

Now that we are a couple of episodes into The Gilded Age season 2, isn’t this high time to discuss the long-term future? At the very least, it feels right to introduce the discussion on a certain level.

The most important thing to address here is what is mentioned already within the title: This is not the final season of the show. Our hope is that there is going to be another season coming, but that really comes down to how many people watch this time around.

Now, one of the things that The Gilded Age clearly has going for it at the moment is quite simple: The fact that it is airing on a better night in Sundays than what we saw in the past. That enables the show to actually deliver itself to a larger total audience at least on network TV, and we do think that it has a loyal audience. However, period dramas are not always an easy sell to some people, and we also know that in the aftermath of all the industry strikes this year, there is a reasonable chance that there are some sort of major changes that happen behind the scenes.

Our hope here, of course, is that we do hear a lot of news regarding a potential third season at some point by the end of the year. After all, it makes sense for HBO in order to generate some excitement for more of the show while the current batch of episodes is still on the air. Why wouldn’t you do that?

If nothing else, we know that there is more Cynthia Nixon coming within the HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery family. We know at the moment that And Just Like That has been renewed already for a third season!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age now, including for some other updates on what lies ahead

What do you think — should there be more of The Gilded Age beyond season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







