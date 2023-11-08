Dancing with the Stars 32: Is Ariana Madix top contender?

Tonight on Dancing with the Stars 32, we knew that there was a chance to see a perfect score. Did anyone really get it?

Well, for starters, we should note that one contender in Jason Mraz had a chance to get it courtesy of an iconic music video — “Take on Me.” While they could not fully capture the style of the video in ballroom dance form, this was so enthusiastic and fun to watch. The choreography from Daniella Karagach was also top-notch and perfect for the 1980’s.

Now, let’s get to what the judges thought about the routine after the fact — typically, you can get a sense pretty early on as to what the reception is going to be here. So, did the judges love this routine? Not as much as we would have thought. Meanwhile, Ariana Madix was probably the closest to dominant, whereas Charity Lawson and Xochitl Gomez each had one of their weaker routines in the past little while.

This is, at least for now, where we do start to raise some big questions when it comes to Barry Williams. How seriously should we take him as a contender this season? He is the oldest contestant by far, but he is beloved by most of the fan community. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the scores tonight to match a lot of enthusiasm when the dust settles.

Personally, we still don’t think that Barry is going to win the show; yet, it’s nice to see someone like him stick around to bring such a different energy to the show. Following tonight, we do have to think that Ariana is the top contender and everyone else, at least for now, the rest of the field is trying to play catch-up.

Also, it was pretty clear after watching this that Harry Jowsey has to go. Did he?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

