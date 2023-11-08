The Orville season 4 renewal: Our hopes for November

Are we going to have a chance to see some big renewal news on The Orville season 4 happen at some point in November? It goes without saying, but we want it — how can we not here? This is a show that we’ve seen off the air now for over a year and absolutely, that has been a hard pill to swallow.

Now, we should go ahead and note that ever since the third season ended, it was clear that the chances of a season 4 were up in the air. The cast were not under contract, and they could have moved on to a wide array of other projects. The viewership was great, but this is also a pricey show to make and that obviously comes with its fair share of challenges in a time of great economic uncertainty.

Also, add to this the fact that the writers were on strike for a significant chunk of the year, and then also one with the actors of SAG-AFTRA. Sure, we know that a lot of this could have been avoided by the studios and streamers presenting a fair contract early … but we’re hear now.

What we are trying to say here is that we’re still in the great unknown when it comes to whether or not a season 4 gets to happen at Hulu. It’s strange to say that this may be the biggest fandom Seth MacFarlane has assembled over the course of his career, given that this is the man behind Family Guy. However, viewers are passionate about this imaginative world in a way that they are not many other shows. This feels like something that could be build on in many spectacular ways; we just have to wait and see if that actually happens.

We doubt that we’ll get some formal news in November … but why not still keep our fingers crossed?

