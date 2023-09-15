The Orville season 4: Will it be renewed this fall?

We probably do not have to tell anyone at this point that the demand for The Orville season 4 is very much out there. It has also been an incredibly long wait. The third season of the Seth MacFarlane series wrapped on Hulu a little over a year ago, and this past weekend it celebrated the six-year anniversary of the first episode airing on Fox.

So why are we still waiting for news on another season? It is every bit as complicated now as it was at this point 365 days ago.

If you have been following this story for a while now, then you know some of the parameters here — The Orville is an expensive show with a lot of post-production, and Hulu itself is in a period of enormous transformation. We recently saw them cancel two other seemingly-popular series in The Great and How I Met Your Father, and we will be the first to admit that this made us very-much concerned over the future here. Yet, at the same time nothing was announced to suggest that this particular show is over, so there is still some element of hope. If not at Hulu, could it also be at Disney+? Given that the series was uploaded there, as well, we think that it’s still possible — it is different enough from Star Wars to stand on its own.

As for whether or not we are going to hear about a season 4 this fall, to us it depends largely on when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over. We’re not sure the streamer is going to make an announcement until then and if they do, we’re not optimistic it would be good news. We do think we’ve been pretty clear over the past few weeks how all writers and actors in the TV industry deserve a fair deal, and it may take some time to happen.

For all of us in the world of The Orville, we’ve been waiting a long time already — at the end of the day, what’s a few more months, provided that we get good news?

Do you think we could learn about The Orville season 4 at any point over the course of this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







