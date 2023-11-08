Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale: What story should be resolved?

As we get prepared to see the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale on Freevee later this week, the writers have a lot to take on!

Just think about it for a moment — not only do we have potential closure when it comes to the Lexi Parks case, but you also have questions as to whether or not Maddie can continue to operate in the field. These are things that we really hope can be tied together to some degree — especially the latter, since it correlates almost directly with whether or not she is going to be able to continue to be a part of the force.

Now that we’ve said all of that, there is still one other gigantic question mark that needs to be addressed: Will we really be at the end of the Carl Rogers storyline? That is something that we’re hoping for at this point, largely due to the fact that it has been going on in some measure since the original Bosch, and we have seen the fallout from that play out in a number of different ways. It just feels like it’s time for the Bosch family to move forward, and it has been by some measure for a good while now. The same goes for everyone else who has been caught up in it.

We know already that there is a season 3 coming for the spin-off show and by virtue of that alone, there is absolutely a chance that this will allow the show to careen off into a different direction. At this point, that is absolutely something that we would like to see. How can we not?

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale?

Do you think that the Carl Rogers storyline will finally be at an end here? Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, come back to get other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

