NCIS: Sydney season 1 spoilers: How will the team work?

As we prepare to see the NCIS: Sydney season 1 premiere on CBS this month, there is a ton to be curious about! What’s one of the big things? Well, that’s not all that hard to figure out. Unlikely the other versions of the show, this one is set entirely out of the United States. This means that we’re going to see a story here where NCIS has to operate in a very different way, given that we’ve talking about a place where they do not have jurisdiction.

So how exactly will the new team work here? Well, speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what show executive producer Morgan O’Neill had to say:

Being the first international version of a global franchise comes with all sorts of challenges, one of which is how you integrate it into the new country. NCIS exists in Australia, but when it exists in Australia, it does so under Australian law, so there has to be a kind of jurisdictional power-sharing that goes on. NCIS: Sydney was built around that exact concept, which is that NCIS Sydney comes to town and they instantly have to work with and under the authority of the Australian Federal Police. So in that sense, you’ve got, I think, in the history of the NCIS franchise, the first blended family where you’ve got these two agencies coming together, these two very different cultures coming together, and they’ve got to make it work. And that’s a lot of fun, obviously, because sometimes it does come together easily and sometimes it doesn’t. There’s obviously culture clashes. It’s a very different world that NCIS has to operate in. From that perspective, there’s a huge amount of story and a huge amount of fun to be had because it really is the coming together of two very different worlds.

Seeing some of this international cooperation play out could be intriguing to watch, with the same being goes for some sort of backstory for some of these characters.

Are we going to have a chance to see some familiar faces from the rest of the franchise? We’re not expecting that, but it would be nice if we at least got some references. After all, the NCIS pool is fairly small and a lot of these people could know each other on some level.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Sydney, including a few other details about the future

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney over the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







