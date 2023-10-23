NCIS: Sydney series premiere spoilers: ‘Gone Fission’ details

In just a handful of weeks, we are going to have a chance to see the NCIS: Sydney series premiere arrive on CBS. Want to know more about it now?

Well, let’s just start off by saying that just like with any other version of the franchise, the Australia-set series needs to figure out how to get people invested in the characters right away. You can assume that the rest of the format is going to work out, given that it is so tried-and-true and we have watched various producers perfect that over the course of so many years.

Here is what we can say about the November 14 premiere right now — the title is “Gone Fission,” and it is going to give us a chance to see how NCIS really works in another part of the world. Since they don’t exactly have full authority, let’s just say that the process is significantly more collaborative.

Below, you can see the full NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 1 synopsis for more:

“Gone Fission” – The death of an American seaman on a U.S. nuclear submarine during an AUKUS ceremony on Sydney Harbour is investigated in a joint effort between America’s NCIS agents afloat and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), on the series premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So where is the rest of the franchise?

The hope remains that you are going to be able to see some of your other favorite shows when we get around to January or February, but a lot of that is going to depend heavily on what happens when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA strike. We know that there are at least conversations happening over the next few days.

