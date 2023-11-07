For All Mankind season 4 spoilers: A new age in space

As so many of you may be aware at this point, the For All Mankind season 4 premiere is coming later this week! We know that Mars and asteroids both are going to be a central part of the story ahead, but do you want to hear something more now?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that after years of outer space being a more exclusive place to be, things are slowly changing. To get some more news on that, just check out what executive producer Matt Wolpert had to say in a behind-the-scenes video that first surfaced via TV Insider:

“What Season 4 is really about is the new dawn of a space age where different types of people can start going to space — people who aren’t just astronauts and engineers and scientists, but everyday people — and how that changes the space race and sort of living and working in space.”

At the end of the day here, we do think that the show has to deviate more and more from the historical timeline just because of some of the stories that it is trying to tell — but also connect things to what’s happened in the real world for decades on end. Now, there is something else that you have to think about here: Is greed going to be spiraling humanity out of control? It is pretty obvious what a lot of people want when it comes to this exploration, but there could be some severe consequences that come about as a result of that. For the time being, the best advice that we can offer is to go ahead and be prepared for some of that to happen.

Now, we just have to hope that the next few days can magically blow by faster…

