Dancing with the Stars 32: Xochitl Gomez injured, will still compete

As we prepare for tonight’s new Dancing with the Stars 32 episode, there is a little bit of drama via Xochitl Gomez. Luckily, it does not seem as though it is going to severely hamper her ability to compete moving forward.

In a post on her official TikTok, Gomez shows herself injuring her ankle over the course of rehearsals for the show. She’s far from the first person to get hurt while preparing for the show, but this often leads to scary moments and questions. While Xochitl has going for her is that she is young and can recover pretty fast; also, she has a great partner in Val Chmerkovskiy who knows a thing or two about changing up routines and highlighting strengths.

As it stands, you do have to think that the Marvel star Gomez is one of the favorites to win this season, thanks in part to the quality of her routines and also her enthusiasm that she regularly brings to the ballroom. How can you see her past routines and be anything other than super-excited for what she’ll be doing moving forward?

As for who some of her biggest competition is at the moment, we have to think that it is the likes of Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, and Ariana Madix. Almost from the very first week, these four performers have been competing to be the top dancer in the competition, and we wouldn’t be shocked if this lasts all the way in the finale. Of course, we would also throw Lele Pons in here somewhere, but for whatever reason she has found herself underscored at times in the competition as of late.

Tonight’s DWTS theme is Music Video night — basically, the remaining contestants are going to try to bring some iconic videos to life on the ballroom floor.

