Dancing with the Stars 32 week 7 spoilers: Music video night

As we prepare for Dancing with the Stars 32 week 7 to air on ABC next week, do you want some of the latest dance spoilers?

First and foremost, let’s start with announcing that this is Music Video night! That is somewhat of a difficult theme to describe, but this is basically going to be contestants trying to mimic some of the most popular videos of all time. There are a lot of really entertaining people still left in the competition, and really, this is a chance for a few to elevate their game once more.

Without further ado, take a look below to see what Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, and some other contestants are going to perform insofar as songs go.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Cha Cha to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears.

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz to “All For You” by Janet Jackson.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jazz to “Take On Me” by a-ha.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jazz to “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Quickstep to “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

To go along with these solo dances, we are also going to have a chance to see some group routines at the same exact time.

Team 4 Everybody – “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys

Alyson & Sasha, Jason & Daniella, Ariana & Pasha and Barry & Peta

Team Young’n Style – “Gangnam Style” by PSY

Harry & Rylee, Lele & Brandon, Xochitl & Val and Charity & Artem

Yes, that’s right — we are doing “Gangnam Style” in 2023. What a wild world and, in the end, what a wild show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

