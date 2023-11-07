Gen V season 2 spoilers: Are Emma’s powers changing?

As we prepare to see Gen V season 2 on Prime Video, we have a lot of great stuff to look forward to, even separate from The Boys.

After all, consider this — is there a chance that Emma has found a new way to use her powers? We saw her shrink amidst a conversation with Sam at the end of season 1, and that is the first time that we’ve seen her abilities be separate in some way from food. That was one of the most challenging parts of the character’s story in season 1 and now, the doors are open for a lot of avenues.

Speaking to TV Guide, here is some of showrunner Michele Fazekas’ answer to the question of Emma’s powers, and how some of what we’ve seen can translate into her story coming up:

I like this notion of their powers always evolving and sort of leveling up. And so the fact that she can access her powers without purging or binging is on one level really amazing because you would think oh, great, so she doesn’t have to do that. But also [turning small after talking to Sam] wasn’t in her control. That just happened, and it happened because of her emotional state. I think it’s going to be can she separate an eating disorder from the powers? Does the eating disorder exist independent of the powers? I think those are going to be questions that she’s going to have to be grappling with.

Of course, the first question that she and some other heroes are going to have to tackle are how to escape her current environment. Remember that they’re seemingly trapped in some facility at the end of season 1 and for now, there’s still no telling just how long they’ll be locked-up. Also, there’s the issue of Vought branding Sam and Cate the real heroes of Godolkin, even if the truth is opposite.

