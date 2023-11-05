Gen V season 2 premiere date: Is 2025 a sure thing?

If you are excited about a Gen V season 2 over at Prime Video, we absolutely understand for many reasons! There is a lot to look forward to after the bonkers ending to season 1, whether it be the whereabouts of Marie’s crew or what is going to happen with Cate and Sam now that they have the Homelander stamp of approval.

Given that The Boys season 4 is currently set to premiere on the streaming service next year (production is already done), we do tend to be that this is going to be the priority for the time being at the streaming service. The creative team is already at work thinking about the future of the spin-off, but in between the SAG-AFTRA strike and other factors, filming is still a little ways off.

So can you expect to see a Gen V season 2 at some point in 2025? While we wouldn’t say that this is 100% a sure thing, it feels likely. We know that it takes a good while to shoot this series and add in visual effects after the fact; luckily, the powers-that-be have both time and opportunities to pull that off.

Our sentiment, at least for now, is that Amazon is going to rotate between episodes of The Boys and then its spin-off every other year. Maybe we can get back to Godolkin University in the summer of 2025 — we do think that the show won’t want to drag it out too much later than that.

After all, remember that with this show in particular, you are dealing with a group of characters who are meant to be pretty young. We do think the producers will want to ensure things move quickly enough that the cast are still believable in these parts.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

