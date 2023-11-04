Gen V season 2 spoilers: Is it still set at Godolkin University?

As we prepare to see a Gen V season 2 over at Prime Video, let’s start to think about the setting for a moment. Given how crazy and epic the season 1 finale was, is it fair to wonder if the show will move past college? We tend to think so! After all, Godolkin was kind of a strange place in the first place.

After all, think about the following here for a moment. Despite Marie, Emma, Jordan, and everyone else being at school, we only rarely saw professors. Also, Brink died in the pilot and Cate killed Dean Shetty close to the end of the season. It is easy to argue that there isn’t all that much really left here.

With all of that being said, though, it does seem as though showrunner Michele Fazekas is still eager to keep things centered around “God U.” In an interview with TV Insider, she had the following to say when asked if there was a big interest in moving away from the campus moving forward:

No. I’ve got to say I’m not super interested in that because The Boys has that covered. The Boys is huge storytelling, with the president of the United States and Victoria Neuman. So they’re telling these really big awesome global stories and then we get this ground level at this school and these are the kids who haven’t been corrupted yet. They haven’t chosen their path yet.”

You see what happens to Cate. But Cate’s path, I don’t even necessarily know that she’s chosen that path. It happens to her. It’s like she almost had no choice, but I don’t blame her, even though she’s made terrible choices. Could you blame her after everything that’s happened to her? No. Obviously, the things from the larger world will impact us and the world will be different when we come back in Season 2 because we will have an entire season of The Boys between the first season and the second season. That will also have to play into our story.

We are okay with this provided, of course, that there are some opportunities to see everyone evolve. One thing that is exciting right now is that Marie and Emma both have learned more about their powers, and this is something that we could continue to see explored as the show moves forward.

