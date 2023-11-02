Gen V season 2 premiere date hopes at Prime Video

Following the season 1 finale today at Prime Video, what can we say about a Gen V season 1 premiere date? Is there more for us to look forward to?

The first thing that we should really do here is quite simple, and that is start off with a pleasant reminder that there will, in fact, be more of the superhero satire coming up at some point down the road. That is not something that you have to worry about. The question comes down mostly here to when you will have a chance to see it.

From what we can at least gather, the creative team has already started to think about what the next chapter of the show will look like, and an important thing to note right now is that season 4 of The Boys is going to dovetail almost directly into it. The entire production team across both shows is working for there to be some common threads, and that is not changing.

Even if the SAG-AFTRA strike was not happening at present, we do think that Gen V season 2 would be waiting to start production until 2024, mostly because it takes time to get everything prepared in advance. This is not an easy show to make, whether it be the long hours on set or the time it takes to produce the visual effects after the fact. It’s not easy for Marie to be flinging blood all over the place!

Our current premiere date expectation

Our sentiment is that the earliest we’d see more Gen V is in the spring or summer of 2025. We’ll have season 4 of The Boys hopefully in a similar window next year, and we tend to think that Amazon could just alternate shows every year to keep them going while also allowing the casts the chance to work on other things. There’s also a chance for other spin-offs / off-shoots down the road, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

For now, let’s just rejoice that we got Gen V at all, and also that it managed to get better and better with each passing week.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Gen V season 2?

When do you think it will premiere? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

