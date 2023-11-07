Loki season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: The impossible challenge

As some of you may be aware at this point, Loki season 2 episode 6 is coming to Disney+ later this week — and it is massive. If you were ever wondering if there was an episode that brings forth everything good and bad about Marvel, this is it.

After all, consider the following: Not only does this super-epic installment have to figure out how to land the plane when it comes to Loki being in such a precarious place in time (pun very much intended), but they have to tell an emotionally satisfying story that could work here as the series finale. Then, you also have to use this as a launching pad for much of the MCU moving forward.

Is that a bad thing? Well, it could be depending on how you shape the rest of the post-Loki projects. That is an issue within itself. If shows like this were not anywhere near as expensive, maybe this would not be an issue. As it currently stands, though, it feels like if you want to enjoy upcoming movies to the fullest (especially if Marvel sticks with the Kang plan), you almost certainly have to watch the end of Loki.

This is what gives up a lump in our throat at this point, and it also may help Marvel to better figure out how they want to move forward into a new era. Are connected stories a good thing or a hindrance?

As much as we’ve enjoyed the second season of Loki, we’re also left to wonder what could have been if this was more of an individualized story where there could be occasional crossovers and not something as central to whatever the future could be.

