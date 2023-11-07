Quantum Leap season 3: What are the renewal hopes at NBC?

Even though we are still in the midst of Quantum Leap season 2, why not start a conversation about season 3? Should we be hoping already to see more of the time-travel drama?

Well, we certainly think (for starters) that this is the sort of show that could last for a good while in terms of content. However, at the same time we should go ahead and note here that at least for now, nothing is altogether certain. The series so far is averaging a 0.3 rating this fall in the 18-49 demographic, and is down just under 10% from its average in season 1. However, it is actually up close to 20% in total viewers! We are talking just about live+same-day viewership here — we understand that there are some other important pieces of the puzzle that have to be considered as well.

Now, we should note that NBC has plenty of financial / ownership reasons to keep Ben leaping for a rather long time. At this point, it really comes down to whether or not it is financially viable. Sci-fi is not always cheap to film, and a show like this requires new locations and costumes every single week, not to mention a number of notable guest stars. It also has generated lower viewership (even with some of the increases) than The Irrational, Found, and Magnum PI — and the latter series is seemingly not coming back for more, at least as of this writing.

What we are trying to say here is quite simple. When it comes to the future of Quantum Leap, nothing is altogether certain. If you do want to see it back for more, the best advice that we can offer is to watch live, or stream shortly after the fact! Also, stick with the schedule, since there are going to be some breaks coming and there will be somewhat of an on-and-off schedule.

Related – Be sure to get some other news now on Quantum Leap, including what else could be coming this season

Do you want to see a Quantum Leap season 3 happen over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







