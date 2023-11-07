Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 11/7?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What are the chances we’re about to get more on this, plus also FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

As per usual, there are a lot of big things coming in regards to the state of the franchise across the board … but we do have to start things off here with some bad news. There is no new episode of any of these shows tonight, with the reason being tied to the lengthy delays brought on by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (Or, rather, these parties not getting a fair deal from the AMPTP.) It is already clear that the earliest we’re going to see the entire franchise back is when we get around to late January, but in theory, it could prove to be even later.

So what is going to happen across the FBI franchise when the shows are back? Well, we are hoping for something close to 13 episodes, and we don’t think that there is going to be some specific effort to push the shows away tonally from what we have seen in the past. Everything when it comes to the cases and character stories has worked so far, so why not continue to keep that going in some shape or form? We have plenty of reasons to believe that it will.

In the end, just know that if you’ve loved these shows in the past, you are going to continue to love them for quite some time.

The one thing we will say now

Because of all the delays and the limited amount of time to shoot episodes, we would be somewhat surprised in the event that there is a big crossover coming. How do you fit that in?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

