Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off still far away, per HBO boss

Is there still a chance that we are going to get a Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off at some point down the road? Absolutely, but this does not mean that it is happening anytime soon. This is at least courtesy of the latest information that we’ve heard from HBO head Casey Bloys, who is taking a cautious approach to the franchise’s future.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say — we already realize that there is the second season of House of the Dragon coming next year. Filming for that wrapped up not too long ago, and it is in post-production. Meanwhile, there is another series in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas) that is going to start filming next year.

So what about everything else that has been floating around out there, including the possible Jon Snow idea from Kit Harington? Here is all Bloys would say to TVLine:

“I wouldn’t say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything … but we are always working on different scripts and ideas.”

To date, HBO has barely even acknowledged that a Snow spin-off is even in development, and we imagine that a lot of that is due to not wanting to get fan expectations high in the event the show doesn’t happen. There are multiple ideas that the network has worked on over the past several years, and we imagine that the WGA strike for a good chunk of this year significantly delayed many possibilities. Some may no longer be in the works at all.

Would we love to see a Snow series? Sure, if for no other reason than to give closure to what was a reasonably ho-hum ending to his story on Game of Thrones itself.

