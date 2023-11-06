Dancing with the Stars 32 spoilers: Taylor Swift night confirmed

The first thing we should note here when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 32 and Taylor Swift night is simple: The rumors have been out there for a while.

Now, however, we should say that everything is official — you are going to have a chance to see this play out on Tuesday, November 21. Want to hear more? Well, here’s a part of what ABC had to say in a new press release.

“A Celebration of Taylor Swift” – How’d we end up on the (ballroom) floor anyway? The six remaining couples are ready to make the whole place shimmer with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY® award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift. Get ready to clear a blank space in the calendar when “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” airs TUESDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Longstanding “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, heads to the ballroom to offer her “Taylor-made” critiques as special guest judge. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

Ultimately, having this be the top six is a little bit of a surprise for a number of different reasons, especially when you consider the fact that there are SO many different songs of Swift’s that could be chosen. You could argue that each contestant could do multiple Taylor songs over the night; or, it’s possible that we end up seeing them doing Swift songs and then something else for the second routine. We should also note that Moore herself is easily one of the most accomplished guest judges that the show has ever had, even if a lot of people out there may see the name and think immediately of the This Is Us star.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

