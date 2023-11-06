Big Brother 25 delivering ‘holiday surprise’ on finale night

The Big Brother 25 finale is set to arrive on CBS in just a matter of days, but are there big things on the other side?

Well, let’s just say this: Julie Chen teased at the end of tonight’s episode that a “holiday surprise” is coming, and that we will hear more on finale night what this is. Could this be some sort of special, a future season, or something completely different?

Well, we should note that there are rumors aplenty out there already about a shortened “Legends” season or another celebrity version, and we wonder now if it’s going to be happening in December as opposed to early on next year. This would allow CBS will have more programming as a time in which they absolutely need it. In the new year, the hope is that they will get some scripted favorites back as the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to a close.

Do we want a Legends season?

Honestly, it depends a lot on the cast. If we were to get some really iconic players, it could be really fun! However, we’d be less interested if this is a repeat of the last All-Stars, which had some notable players but also a few who felt like we’d seen enough of them already.

Another idea we wonder about is if CBS would do a season with a number of Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race players, similar to what we have seen on The Challenge USA. Once again, it all comes down to casting.

We’re sure the BB rumor mill is going to run amok with this the next few weeks — we’re excited to see what’s ahead!

What did you think about Julie Chen’s “holiday surprise” within the Big Brother universe is going to be?

