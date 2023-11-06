Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won final HoH, Part 1?

Who won the first part of the final HoH within the Big Brother 25 house? Typically, these are based on endurance. We expect that you’ll see a good chunk of it on the show Tuesday night, and it sets the stage for what’s going to happen on finale night on Thursday.

The most important thing to remember here is that even if you do terribly in this competition, you do have an opportunity to still win Part 2 and control your destiny after Part 3. It’s not a death sentence, but if you aren’t super-confident in your knowledge of the season (which is typically critical to part 2), this is a smart way for you to insulate yourself and not be in consecutive do-or-die competitions.

Even before tonight’s new episode aired, our general assumption was that this competition would feature Jag, Bowie Jane, and Felicia. On paper, Jag is the obvious frontrunner given his competition success for the bulk of the season. He’s yet to do anything that makes us believe that he will buckle under the pressure here; instead, he just has to focus on outlasting the other two. (Things would get a lot more challenging if he kept Matt, who is at least athletic and would handle things well here, all things considered.)

There is no real way to gauge whether or not we would be able to see this sort of competition on the live feeds. There have been seasons where we’ve gotten to watch it play out, and others where we don’t. We aren’t going to go into this making any sort of assumption, but it may not be wrapped up until fairly late in the night.

