For All Mankind season 4: Connect the dots with new videos!

As many of you may be aware at this point, the For All Mankind season 4 premiere is a mere matter of days away! Are you excited for what lies ahead here?

As you would imagine at this point, there are a number of different things to be excited about moving forward. A big part of the story ahead, for example, is going to be about the big, metaphorical gold rush taking place on Mars. There are a lot of forces at play here, and it is going to lead to intergalactic conflict like never before.

If there is one thing that a lot of longtime viewers may be aware of with this show at the moment, it is this: There are time jumps aplenty within this story. With that, of course, comes more deviations to the alternate history behind the scenes. In season 4, for example, we are now in the 2000’s. That means new changes politically, and of course a number of major developments in history that are themed almost entirely around the ever-evolving space race.

To better prepare you for what lies ahead, the folks at Apple TV+ have come up with something pretty cool: A series of “news events” that you can watch at the official show page. The idea here is to give you more “historical” context leading into the newest batch of episodes.

Is this required viewing for anyone who watched the first few seasons of the show? We wouldn’t go so far as to say the answer to that question is yes, but we do think it could be helpful. If nothing else, it serves as a rather nice appetizer for everything coming up in this world moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

