Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for November

Are we going to get some news on a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at some point in November? Is there a lot to hope for?

Well, let’s kick things off here by noting, first and foremost, where things stand at the time of this writing. At the moment, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a season 3 start. Filming has been done for months on the latest batch of episodes, so there is no concern with that. This is really just all about when Netflix wants to get the show on their service, and there may be a number of things considered in regards to that.

What’s one of the big ones? We tend to think it is rather simple: Trying to fill gaps in their schedule amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Don’t be surprised if a premiere for Bridgerton is later than originally planned mostly to ensure that there is content during a particularly dead period on the schedule. We’d like to think that it could be back at some point in the spring and if that is the case, we would anticipate an announcement coming early next year.

Would it be fun to get substantial news this month? Absolutely, and we do think that it is theoretically possible. However, at this point we don’t want to get reckless and assume that it is anywhere close to a sure thing. At this point, we will just be pleased to get even a handful of small details, such as a few new photos or a few seconds of footage.

For the time being, though…

We do tend to think that Netflix is going to place the majority of their attention right now towards marketing the upcoming season of The Crown. That is, at all, the period drama that is coming over the course of the next several weeks.

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 3 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







