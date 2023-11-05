The Golden Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Who will Gerry pick?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see The Golden Bachelor episode 7 over on ABC this Thursday, Gerry Turner has a big choice. He has already opted to advance Leslie to overnight dates and now, he is left to decide between Theresa and Faith.

Here is where things get interesting to us — why was Gerry breaking down with this particular decision? Is it because he really doesn’t know? If that is the case, you can argue that he will more than likely be giving the final rose to Leslie. If it’s just because of his fear of breaking someone’s heart, everything is more up in the air.

For this particular article, we want to focus mostly on Theresa and Faith. What is Gerry probably thinking about with the two of them? It goes a little something like this.

Theresa – We do think that there’s a clear emotional connection here between the two, as they had one of the best solo dates of the entire season. Gerry probably loves how much family means to her, though at the same time, it would be a huge adjustment for her to upend her routine and move to Indiana. Is that on the table here, or would Gerry go to her? It at least feels like there’s flexibility here.

Faith – If Gerry eliminates her here, we tend to think it’s almost solely because of differences in lifestyle and location. It feels like she’s very-much settled around her horses and with the life that she has. We do think there’s a better physical chemistry between the two, but we’re not sure that they have had all of the conversations that they need to.

Remember this about Leslie

She’s from Minnesota, which would make for a much easier transition if she ends up with Gerry. In between this and what we saw at the Rose Ceremony already, she has to be the frontrunner.

What do you think we are going to see entering The Golden Bachelor episode 7 coming up?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

