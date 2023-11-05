Annika season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Annika season 2 episode 5 on PBS next week, there is absolutely quite a bit to say!

So, where do we kick things off here? One natural place would be reminding you that we are almost at the end of the road for at least the time being. There are two more installments left, and whatever happens there can set the stage for the potential future.

For the sake of this article, though, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, especially since what lies ahead in the immediate future has the potential to be pretty entertaining. If there is one thing that we know from watching decades’ worth of crime procedurals, it is that episodes set around resorts and vacations almost always have a tendency to hit. Why would we think any different here? (To some extent, you get that on an almost-weekly basis with Death in Paradise.)

To get a few more specifics, just go ahead and check out the full Annika season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Annika’s family vacation is interrupted as she and the team must investigate a body found in a stream close to her resort.

Of course, the challenge for Annika is going to just be getting back into work mode when solving cases was hardly the purpose of her journey here — she just thought, perhaps regrettably so on her part, that she was actually going to be able to have some time to kick back and relax. That isn’t proving to be the case here.

On the other side of this we will have the finale, but we don’t expect all that much in the way of connective tissue here. Why? This is, by and large, a show that is about making each episode its own thing. That could always change, but we are not going to set our expectations at any one thing for the time being.

