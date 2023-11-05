Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Final four eviction preview

As many of you know at this point, there is a new episode of Big Brother 25 airing on CBS tonight. Not only that, but this one is more important than most. We’re talking here about the final four eviction! It’s happening at a special time and, honestly, we’re just glad that the network didn’t draw this out like they have in the past.

So as we prepare for the big event to happen in a matter of hours, do we finally have a sense as to what’s going to happen here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Based on a lot of the conversations that we’re seeing and hearing right now in the house, it does absolutely seem as though we’re going to be seeing the eviction of Matt from the game. Jag has thought about it overnight and while he’s struggled to actually say anything 100%, it does seem as though this is where his heart is at right now. He’s struggled with the morality of it given that Matt saved him, but the truth is that Matt has talked about evicting him before.

If there is one thing we wish Jag would do a little more, it is just own his decision with a little more confidence. We do think it is hard on him and yet sill, Big Brother is a game. The moves that you are making here are absolutely game moves and there is no real shame that comes along with doing that if the goal is to win.

The real struggle for Jag, more so than anything else, seems to be figuring out the right things that he needs to say to him. After all, he will still want that jury vote and his friendship after the fact.

Related – Get some more news now Big Brother 25 from last night now

What do you want to see on tonight’s Big Brother 25 final four eviction show?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







