Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jag’s decision? (day 95)

We had a feeling that this weekend’s Big Brother 25 live feeds would be full of all sorts of emotional handwringing — and, of course, that has turned out to be the case. How could it not when you consider the situation Jag has now put himself in within this game?

Let’s just start off here by noting some of the following for a moment: He has spent the past 24 hours pondering what to do with the final four eviction, listening to both Felicia as well as himself. He’s talked things out with Bowie Jane and the more that we hear him talk, the more we think he’s actually going to make the move and get his longtime ally out of the house.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Why would he do this? Well, the reason is fairly simple: If he gets rid of Matt, he feels like he’s got the win in the bag. If he doesn’t get rid of Matt, he feels like he’s done right by his friend but made the path forward a lot more difficult. He does seem to believe the thought that Matt either beats him or it’s close if they are in the final two together, and this evening he’s tried to find a way to justify to himself and Bowie getting him out. He’s wondered whether he feels obligated to save him because Matt used the power on him earlier this season.

Honestly? If Jag just owned his decision and moved forward, we tend to think he’d get a lot more respect for it. The problem is that he really does spend a lot of time making this all really difficult on himself, mostly because he keeps trying to bring ethics and morality into a game that doesn’t have any.

We’ll see if Jag 100% “decides” overnight — but for now, we do think he’s leaning towards taking Matt out.

Do you think that Jag will actually evict Matt on Big Brother 25 at some point tomorrow?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other information coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







