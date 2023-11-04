The Boys season 4 spoilers: What is the timeline post-Gen V?

Following the finale of Gen V season 1 on Prime Video this week, what more can we say about The Boys season 4? Take, for example, when it could be set.

In the closing seconds of the spin-off show, we had a little cameo from Karl Urban as Butcher navigated the halls of the Woods. He was clearly looking for something — could it be tied to the superhero virus? There’s a good chance of that. What was a little bit confusing was when that took place in relation to the end of the Gen V story.

So do we have a somewhat-clear answer to this subject? To some extent, yes. Speaking to Variety, here is some of what executive producer Eric Kripke had to say on the subject:

In our minds, [the Butcher scene] only a couple of days after whatever the events are of “Gen V.” We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it’s all very modular. It’s like there’s Season 3 of “The Boys,” and then after that “Gen V” takes place, and then after that “The Boys” Season 4 takes place. And then after that, “Gen V” Season 2 takes place. It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti.

In the end, don’t get too hung up on the specific number of days. What really matters here is that one show will be connected to the next and it doesn’t feel like too much time will have passed. Kripke’s idea is the smarter way to go about it, mostly because the last thing you should want is for there to be any consistent state of confusion.

