Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Keeping Matt in the dark?

In just over 24 hours the final four eviction is going to happen within the Big Brother 25 house — so what is going to end up happening here?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that Jag has won the Veto and by virtue of that, he also has a hard decision to make. does he get rid of Felicia a.k.a. the easy move, or opt for something a little bit different in working to get rid of Matt? Honestly, we’re not sure that he is 100% sure.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

In a way, it feels like Jag is still struggling with the idea of even vocalizing getting rid of his longtime ally, but we think that deep down, he realizes that this is probably the right move. After all, there is a danger that if this doesn’t happen, he runs a real risk that he loses to him in the final two and you don’t know what happens in the third part of the final Head of Household.

The real question, at least for now, is how far Jag is willing to go in order to win. What we’ll say is somewhat curious here is that so far, Bowie Jane has not relayed a lot of the conversations Jag has had with her back to Matt, and there are some bits and pieces of information that are being kept from him for the time being.

Felicia, at least so far today, has continued to do a lot of what she’s known for this game — spilling some info but not always making the best arguments. Take, for example, telling Jag that she’d have some jury votes — just not enough to win. Don’t tell him you have any! What do you have to gain from this?

Anyhow, we will keep our eyes on the feeds to see if there are any major developments over the next few days at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 25 now, including other insight on the future

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Big Brother 25 house the rest of the day, at least in your opinion?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other great updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







