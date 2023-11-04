Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Will Jag evict Matt? (day 95)

Welcome to day 95 of Big Brother 25! This is the final Saturday of the game — so what is there to report at the moment?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that as of right now, Jag and Felicia are in the midst of a conversation, one where she continues to push to him that she’s a great choice to bring to the end. She’s noted to him that he loses versus Matt, whereas with Bowie Jane it’s a little more of a toss-up. (That one isn’t true.) Meanwhile, with her he has the best chance of winning out of any possibility that exists on the board.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Last night, Jag did discuss evicting Matt to Bowie, making it clear that he was struggling with this a lot on a personal and game level. He recognizes that it’s better for his game to get his longtime ally out, but can he live with himself after the fact? Bowie seems to be more about loyalty, but she may also be saying this knowing that if it’s Matt and Jag in the final three with her, she’s almost locked into the final two if the guys have any real sense here at all.

We do think that Jag is seriously considering making the move, and we know that he has at least conversed with Felicia on multiple occasions the past 24 hours. That may be because he is a little less interested in freezing her out than the other two, but he also may want her jury vote no matter what.

Just remember this

Even if Jag does opt to take Felicia to final three, he probably won’t tell her in advance. He is not the sort of player where he wants to risk any confrontation at all, so he will hold his cards close to the vest.

Related – Get more news on the Big Brother 25 live feeds from last night

What do you most want to see transpire over the course of Big Brother 25 today?

Have any big hopes or predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







