Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: November hopes

Now that we’re in the midst of November, are we about to learn something more all about Stranger Things season 5? Is there a lot to look forward to here?

Well, first and foremost, we should really note that there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the future of this show. We are entering the final season on Netflix, and we do tend to think that in general, the powers-that-be are saving some of the best for last. While the WGA strike kept the writers from working on the story for months on end, they are now back at it. What we are really waiting for now is to get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike with a fair deal for the actors. If that happens, we’re going to have a chance to see production get a new start date.

If there is one thing that we’re hoping to get from the Stranger Things world over the course of November, this is simply this: Some sort of potential end to the strike. Everything else, at least for now, feels like a little bit too much like a stretch. We’re going to be lucky in the event that we actually get a lot of other insight at this point.

What we are certainly not going to get is a premiere date. At this point, we tend to think we’re going to be lucky in the event we actually hear something more information on that by this point next year. Our hope is that the series will be back with at least the first part of the final season by the summer of 2025. Just remember that this is not a show that is easy to make, as it requires a ton of time in production and then after that, almost the same amount of time in post. Editing and adding in all these effects are not easy!

For the time being, let’s cross our fingers here and hope that all of this does prove worthy of the wait.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

